Jan 7, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 11, 2019
1. Blake Lively
During a screening of Mary Poppins Returns, Blake Lively wore an asymmetric, slashed jacket dress from the Monse pre-fall 2019 collection ($2,490; modaoperandi.com), Christian Louboutin cap-toe heels, and Lorraine Schwartz and Jacque Aiche jewelry.
-
January 11, 2019
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson struck a pose in a sheer dress with an orange sash and python Schutz boots ($290; shutz-shoes.com).
-
January 11, 2019
3. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss made an elegant statement in a Claudia Li blouse, pleated skirt and royal blue pumps after an appearance on The Today Show.
-
January 11, 2019
4. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt wrapped up in a Prabal Gurung camel coat, Cushnie sweater, and coordinating pants while on her way to a screening of Mary Poppins Returns.
-
January 11, 2019
5. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin showed off her cool girl style in Cotton Citizen jeans, a Mugler blazer and corset top, Ash boots ($161; shopbop.com), and a Versace bag.
