Jan 4, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 10, 2019
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle visited Smart Works today, wearing a long shirt dress by Hatch ($218; shopbop.com), Oscar de la Renta coat ($2,990; oscardelarenta.com), Victoria Beckham handbag ($925; net-a-porter.com) and cow print heels with clear panels on the side.
-
January 10, 2019
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow kept warm in frigid New York City by layering a navy coat over a white pants suit and gray turtleneck. A pendant necklace and white pumps with clear panels solidified her perfect winter outfit.
-
January 10, 2019
3. Sarah Paulson
At the Glass U.K. premiere, Sarah Paulson wowed in a fire-trimmed custom Prada gown, emerald Edie Parker clutch, Brian Atwood heels, and Irene Neuwirth jewels.
-
January 10, 2019
4. Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman stepped out for the WeWork Creator Awards wearing an electric green Alex Perry cape dress and coordinating Christian Louboutin heels.
-
January 10, 2019
5. Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan dazzled on the carpet at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in a jewel-embellished Miu Miu gown.
January 10, 20191 of 5
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle visited Smart Works today, wearing a long shirt dress by Hatch ($218; shopbop.com), Oscar de la Renta coat ($2,990; oscardelarenta.com), Victoria Beckham handbag ($925; net-a-porter.com) and cow print heels with clear panels on the side.
Must Reads
Jan 3, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Yara Shahidi Found the Denim Pants That Will Break Your Skinny Jean Obsession
Jan 2, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Everyone's Still Freaking Out Over Christina Aguilera's Cozy Puffer Coat Gown
Dec 28, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Jennifer Lopez Just Nailed the Trickiest Trend of 2019
Dec 27, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Katie Holmes Found the Perfect Cold-Weather Uniform for Work
Dec 26, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Major Accessory Trend That Will Dominate 2019
Dec 21, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Beyoncé Just Dropped Secret Photos From That Private Concert in India
Dec 20, 2018 @ 11:45 AM