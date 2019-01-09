Jan 3, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 9, 2019
1. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga's fashion parade continues. This time, she hit the scene in a sparkly custom tuxedo gown from Ralph Lauren Collection (the brand makes a similar style for only $160), Gianvito Rossi pumps ($675; mytheresa.com), Messika jewelry, and — the highlight of her outfit — a feathery shrug carried by her side.
2. Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal proved that less is more in an A.W.A.K.E. pleated dress, black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, and Mounser earrings ($225; net-a-porter.com).
3. Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan brightened things up in a yellow floral print dress by Erdem ($5,065; neimanmarcus.com).
4. Regina King
At the 2019 National Board of Review Gala, Regina King hit the carpet wearing a silky Zac Posen number and Christian Louboutin heels.
5. Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk stepped out in a red blazer dress by Versace ($2,950; farfetch.com), which was perfectly paired with a beret, chunky lace-up boots ($2,275; versace.com) and an embellished bag ($2,995; nordstrom.com).
