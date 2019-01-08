Jan 2, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
January 8, 2019
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham gave a classic gray suit new life by styling it with a ruffled turtleneck blouse, black heels, Celine flat top sunglasses ($500; neimanmarcus.com), and a gold-clasp clutch.
January 8, 2019
2. Lady Gaga
During Sam Elliott's hand and footprint ceremony, Lady Gaga made a demure appearance in a leather trench coat by Fay ($1,479; fay.com) and patent leather pumps.
January 8, 2019
3. Regina King
For the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown, Regina King struck a pose in a boatneck, long-sleeve Michael Kors Collection gown.
January 8, 2019
5. Allison Williams
Allison William played with textures mixing a silky silver pants look with a gray wool coat and suede Jimmy Choo pumps ($650; farfetch.com).
