Jan 2, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
January 7, 2019
1. Julia Roberts
No need for a gown. Julia Roberts stunned on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet in a Stella McCartney pants with a beige skirt layered over it. Chopard jewelry and Alexandre Birman heels ($375; mytheresa.com) rounded out her breathtaking look.
January 7, 2019
2. Regina King
Regina King showed us what perfection looks like in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown, Messika jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels.
January 7, 2019
3. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga gave us a jaw-dropping fashion moment in couture Valentino, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
January 7, 2019
4. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o dazzled in Calvin Klein by Appointment, Bulgari jewels, and Aldo heels ($45; aldoshoes.com).
January 7, 2019
5. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the InStyle and Warner Bros. 2019 Golden Globes party in an Atelier Versace gown and shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and Ofira jewelry.
