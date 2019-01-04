Jan 2, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 4, 2019
1. Emma Stone
Emma Stone dominated the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala in floral pants and a coordinating bustier from Louis Vuitton's Spring 2019 collection. Zoom in on those sparkling cap-toe pumps.
-
January 4, 2019
2. Regina King
Regina King served up a big dose of elegant glam in a graphic Valentino gown from the brand's Pre-Fall 2019 collection.
-
January 4, 2019
3. Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy wowed in a silver wrap gown by Daneh and a velvet Tyler Ellis bag. Get into the gorgeous pop of color that emerald ring by Ara Vartanian adds.
-
January 4, 2019
4. Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier went with a strapless, hot-white gown by Cushnie and accessorized with Jimmy Choo sandals and a Bulgari diamond necklace, ring, and clutch.
-
January 4, 2019
5. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt strutted down the red carpet in a ruffled, one-shoulder Roland Mouret gown and Sophia Webster heels.
January 4, 20191 of 5
Emma Stone
Emma Stone dominated the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala in floral pants and a coordinating bustier from Louis Vuitton's Spring 2019 collection. Zoom in on those sparkling cap-toe pumps.
Must Reads
Dec 28, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Jennifer Lopez Just Nailed the Trickiest Trend of 2019
Dec 27, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Katie Holmes Found the Perfect Cold-Weather Uniform for Work
Dec 26, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Major Accessory Trend That Will Dominate 2019
Dec 21, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Beyoncé Just Dropped Secret Photos From That Private Concert in India
Dec 20, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Michelle Obama Just Stepped Out in $3,900 Glittery, Thigh-High Boots
Dec 19, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Jessica Hart Found the Trench Coat of Our Dreams
Dec 18, 2018 @ 12:00 PM