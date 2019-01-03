Jan 2, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
January 3, 2019
1. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi made us fall in love with wide-leg denim in a pair of Tre by Natalie Ratabesi jeans, which were paired with a Nanushka twist-front turtleneck and Casadei heels.
January 3, 2019
2. Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton kept warm and cozy in a brown teddy bear coat by Max Mara ($3,560; modaoperandi.com), a white T-shirt, skinny jeans, a Max Mara bag, and Chanel slingbacks.
January 3, 2019
3. Chloe Baily
Chloe Bailey hit the NYC streets in a two-toned dress from the Preen Resort 2019 collection ($1,386; matchesfashion.com), fluffy burgundy coat, lace-up boots, and a belt bag.
January 3, 2019
4. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber showed off her sporty style in a Chicago Bulls varsity jacket, chunky turtleneck, rolled up jeans, and high-top Converse sneakers.
January 3, 2019
5. Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan stuck to an all-black color pallette, mixing a sheer top with thick wool fabrics for an evening outing.
