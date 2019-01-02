Dec 21, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 2, 2019
1. Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera shut down Times Square in a bedazzled puffer coat by Norma Kamali ($550; net-a-porter.com), glittery mini skirt, white over-the-knee boots, Stephen Webster jewelry, and tiny sunglasses by Chrishabana.
-
January 2, 2019
2. Ciara
At Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve bash, Ciara went with a short one-shoulder dress trimmed in ruffles and suede knee-high boots.
-
January 2, 2019
3. Katy Perry
Katy Perry attended Park MGM's grand opening night in a brown leather strapless dress with matching fold-over boots. And we can't forget to mention those statement earrings.
-
January 2, 2019
4. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner showed off her new blue hair while wearing a white Maggie Marilyn blazer dress ($455; net-a-porter.com), L'Afshar lucite box bag ($815; net-a-porter.com), and pink lace-up pumps.
-
January 2, 2019
5. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez took a casual yet stylish stroll in a Balneciaga sweater ($1,290; mytheresa.com), gray jeans, black Gucci mules ($695; net-a-porter.com), Kate Young for Tura ($295; needsupply.com) sunglasses, and a leather Coach handbag ($275; coach.com).
