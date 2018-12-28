Dec 21, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 28, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez put a glamorous twist on the boiler suit trend by wearing a luxurious leather design by Brunello Cucinelli. Her Chanel shield sunglasses, Fendi shoulder bag ($3,650; net-a-porter.com), and Giuseppe Zanotti boots solidified her winning outfit.
-
December 28, 2018
2. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie proved less is more in a timeless white blouse, black slacks, kitten heels, and aviator sunglasses.
-
December 28, 2018
3. Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber dressed up a pair of jeans with a black bustier, structured blazer, Saint Laurent bag ($2,590; saks.com), and leather boots.
-
December 28, 2018
4. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts paired a graphic T-shirt with a corduroy varsity jacket, leopard pants, and shiny boots for a casual outing.
-
December 28, 2018
5. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez stuck to winter whites in a chunky sweater, white jeans, and coordinating Gucci flats ($730; nordstrom.com).
