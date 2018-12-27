Dec 21, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
December 27, 2018
1. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes made a stylish coffee run in a camel coat, lace-trimmed scarf, black trousers, and chunky-heel boots.
December 27, 2018
2. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts stepped out in a cool, wide-leg jumpsuit, which was layered with a red sweater and accessorized with a gold-chain bag.
December 27, 2018
3. Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner broke up an all-black outfit with a brown coat during a dinner date with Joe Jonas.
December 27, 2018
4. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens elevated a pair of blue jeans and a beige turtleneck sweater with a plaid blazer, straw hat, black sunglasses, and cowboy boots.
December 27, 2018
5. Elle Fanning
While shopping, Elle Fanning added a cool twist to a sweet blue dress and cardigan by pairing them with trendy white boots and a matching bag.
