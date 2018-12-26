Dec 21, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
December 26, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton attended a church service on Christmas day while wearing a red coat, coordinating gloves, and one of the biggest accessory trends right now: a headband by Jane Taylor.
December 26, 2018
2. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie stepped out looking cozy in a beige wrap coat, pointed-toe shoes, Saint Laurent bag ($1,950; neimanmarcus.com), and aviator sunglasses.
December 26, 2018
3. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez turned her turtleneck and jeans into a stylish moment by layering with a mint green coat, adding high-heel boots, and accessorizing with reflective sunglasses.
December 26, 2018
4. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle rocked a navy Victoria Beckham coat ($2,450; net-a-porter.com), wool dress ($1,183; mytheresa.com), leather boots ($1,549; farfetch.com), and box handbag ($1,275; modaoperandi.com) while attending a church service on Christmas day.
December 26, 2018
5. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon made a festive statement in a plaid Draper James skirt ($125; dillards.com), black turtleneck, and ankle boots.
