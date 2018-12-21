Dec 17, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 21, 2018
1. Beyoncé
Beyoncé completely stunned during a private celebration in India while wearing a Falguni Shane gown with sparkling embellishments.
-
December 21, 2018
2. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld made a bright statement in an orange Heron Preston coat, python mini dress, black tights, and boots.
-
December 21, 2018
3. Lily Collins
Lily Collins mixed in pops of red into a neutral look for an appearance on the Lorraine TV show in London.
-
December 21, 2018
4. Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan gave menswear dressing a twist with a tiger print Prabal Gurung suit.
-
December 21, 2018
5. Rita Ora
Rita Ora proved that a black and white outfit doesn't have to be boring in a Dice Kayek dress with voluminous shoulders and sheer sleeves.
December 21, 20181 of 5
Beyoncé
Beyoncé completely stunned during a private celebration in India while wearing a Falguni Shane gown with sparkling embellishments.
Must Reads
Dec 14, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Zendaya Just Nailed the Trickiest Runway Trend
Dec 13, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Emily Blunt Just Broke This Major Fashion Rule
Dec 12, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Gives Us a Glam Lesson in Winter Dressing
Dec 11, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Victoria Beckham Is the Latest Celeb to Prove Pants Are Just as Fancy as Any Dress
Dec 10, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Jennifer Lopez Shows Us a Stylish Way to Wear a Mini Dress During the Winter
Dec 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Party Dress Everyone's Rocking This Holiday Season
Dec 6, 2018 @ 12:00 PM