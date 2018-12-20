Dec 17, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 20, 2018
1. Michelle Obama
During a New York City stop for her book tour, Michelle Obama hit the stage in a yellow wrap dress, drool-worthy Balenciaga boots ($3,900; matchesfashion.com), and Jennifer Fisher hoops ($500; net-a-porter.com).
-
December 20, 2018
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker kept the sparkly vibes going with a purple dress by Iorane ($589; ioranetogo.com) and iridescent pumps.
-
December 20, 2018
3. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin elevated her Levi's jeans and white Acne Studios top with a silver-button blazer by Sonia Rykiel, blue belt, Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings ($500; net-a-porter.com), and lace-up Yeezy boots ($800; barneys.com).
-
December 20, 2018
4. Amy Adams
Amy Adams kept warm and stylish in a black wool coat. And beige heels added an unexpected twist to her elegant look.
-
December 20, 2018
5. Chloë Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny rocked a mini Saint Laurent dress with sheer tights, a fringe bag ($1,790; matchesfashion.com) and black pumps.
