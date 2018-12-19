Dec 17, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 19, 2018
1. Jessica Hart
Jessica Hart attended the Mary Poppins Returns premiere in head-to-toe Salvatore Ferragamo.
-
December 19, 2018
2. Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in an elegant Monse dress ($1,990; modaoperandi.com), which was paired with matching sandals.
-
December 19, 2018
3. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes stepped out on her 40th birthday in a chill outfit, which was styled with a colorful cardigan and Gucci boots ($1,290; net-a-porter.com).
-
December 19, 2018
4. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross went shopping in a casual yet cool outfit, which was elevated with Gucci Flashtrek boots and a Gucci Rajah tote bag ($2,500; nordstrom.com).
-
December 19, 2018
5. Hailee Steinfeld
On a chilly evening in NYC, Hailee Steinfeld rocked silky separates with a metallic puffer coat and silver Christian Louboutin boots ($860; gilt.com).
