Dec 17, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 18, 2018
1. Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock completely shut things down at the premiere of Bird Box in a ruffled Martin Grant gown and matching heels.
-
December 18, 2018
2. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle stunned in a Brock Collection dress ($1,480; matchesfashion.com), which was layered with a gray Soia & Kyo Adelaida coat ($695; revolve.com) and paired with her favorite Aquazzura bow pumps ($750; net-a-porter.com).
-
December 18, 2018
3. Emily Blunt
While promoting Mary Poppins Returns, Emily Blunt showed off her holiday spirit in a festive plaid Michael Kors sweater ($388; michaelkors.com) and trousers ($626; net-a-porter.com).
-
December 18, 2018
4. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley stepped out for the BAFTA A Life in Pictures Retrospective in a floral dress by The Vampire's Wife.
-
December 18, 2018
5. Felicity Jones
While celebrating her cover on DuJour, Felicity Jones rocked a strapless sheath dress with metallic heels and sparkly drop earrings.
