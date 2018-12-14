Dec 18, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
December 14, 2018
1. Zendaya
There is no runway look that Zendaya can't handle, including this feathery Marc Jacobs dress from the Spring 2019 collection that she wore to the Âme launch event.
-
December 14, 2018
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker put a dark twist on the leopard trend in a velvet Batsheva dress, Wolford tights, and SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps.
-
December 14, 2018
3. Regina King
Regina King proved that pastels look just as great in the winter with a lilac coat, dress, and cone-heel boots.
-
December 14, 2018
4. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman strutted through the New York City streets in a sleek coat, gray pants, and sandals.
-
December 14, 2018
5. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn tested out the pajama-dressing trend in a silky, monogrammed jumpsuit, white bralette, black belt, matching bag, and pointed-toe pumps.
