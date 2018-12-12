Dec 18, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
December 12, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez visited the Bronx for a screening of her new film Second Act while wearing a leather beret, cropped Fendi jacket, coordinating wrap skirt, Fendi Bag ($2,890; farfetch.com) and over-the-knee boots.
-
December 12, 2018
2. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana attended Tamara Mellon's Palisades Village Opening party in a silky Chloé dress and leopard Tamara Mellon heels ($550 ;tamaramellon.com).
-
December 12, 2018
3. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman waved to the cameras while wearing a Jason Wu dress with crystal embellishments along the shoulders, a matching Roger Vivier clutch, and feathery heels.
-
December 12, 2018
4. Amy Adams
During the premiere of Vice, Amy Adams went with a plunging red Chloé dress and statement earrings.
-
December 12, 2018
5. January Jones
January Jones stepped out in a velvet Giorgio Armani suit and black Tamara Mellon pumps ($595; tamaramellon.com).
