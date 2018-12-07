Dec 18, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
December 7, 2018
1. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Anniston stepped out for the premiere of Dumplin' in a sequin dress by Stella McCartney ($3,620; saks.com), Valextra clutch, and Fred Leighton jewelry.
-
December 7, 2018
2. Ariana Grande
Billboard's Woman of the Year, Ariana Grande, hit the red carpet wearing a lilac Christian Siriano dress with Le Silla boots.
-
December 7, 2018
3. Kourtney Kardashian
At the GQ Men of the Year party, Kourtney Kardashian sparkled in a silver Milly dress from the spring 2019 collection.
-
December 7, 2018
4. Janelle Monáe
Only Janelle Monáe could pull off this sexy cutout suit by Gareth Pugh. She topped of the statement-making outfit with bold earrings and oversized rings.
-
December 7, 2018
5. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth strutted through the streets of New York in a Chloé suit with beige boots and a coordinating bag by Hunting Season ($1,595; net-a-porter.com).
