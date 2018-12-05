Dec 18, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
December 5, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton took a break from her sheath dresses and stepped out wearing a L.K. Bennett clutch ($285; lkbennett.com) black trousers, a white blouse, and one of her favorite Smythe blazers ($695; saks.com), which is called the Duchess.
-
December 5, 2018
2. Saoirse Ronan
During the Mary Queen of Scotts premiere, Saoirse Ronan made heads turn in a ruffled Gucci dress and gold chunky heels.
-
December 5, 2018
3. Margot Robbie
During Chanel's 2019 Métiers d’Art presentation, Margot Robbie stunned in a tulle design by the brand.
-
December 5, 2018
4. Lupita Nyong'o
At a MoMA Contenders 2018 event for Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o wowed in a yellow polka-dot blouse and skirt.
-
December 5, 2018
5. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore whipped out the winter whites in a tweed Chanel dress. Black tights, suede boots, and a matching Chanel bag completed her look.
December 5, 20181 of 5
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton took a break from her sheath dresses and stepped out wearing a L.K. Bennett clutch ($285; lkbennett.com) black trousers, a white blouse, and one of her favorite Smythe blazers ($695; saks.com), which is called the Duchess.
Must Reads
Dec 17, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Jessica Alba Found the Perfect Casual Holiday Outfit
Dec 14, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Zendaya Just Nailed the Trickiest Runway Trend
Dec 13, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Emily Blunt Just Broke This Major Fashion Rule
Dec 12, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Gives Us a Glam Lesson in Winter Dressing
Dec 11, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Victoria Beckham Is the Latest Celeb to Prove Pants Are Just as Fancy as Any Dress
Dec 10, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Jennifer Lopez Shows Us a Stylish Way to Wear a Mini Dress During the Winter
Dec 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM