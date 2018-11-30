Dec 18, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
November 30, 2018
1. Emily Blunt
At the Mary Poppins Returns premiere, Emily Blunt delivered a real-life fairytale moment in a Yanina Couture gown with voluminous sleeves.
-
November 30, 2018
2. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga glammed up the red carpet at the 32nd American Cinematheque Award Presentation in a body-hugging Azzedine Alaïa gown and Amwaj jewelry.
-
November 30, 2018
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski made heads turn in a shearling-lined leather coat and burgundy boots at a Watches of Switzerland event.
-
November 30, 2018
4. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham stepped out looking cooler than ever in a vintage camouflage jacket with leggings and a crossbody bag.
-
November 30, 2018
5. Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe presented her Holiday/Resort 2019 collection while wearing a jumpsuit with metallic speckles.
November 30, 20181 of 5
Emily Blunt
At the Mary Poppins Returns premiere, Emily Blunt delivered a real-life fairytale moment in a Yanina Couture gown with voluminous sleeves.
Must Reads
Dec 17, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Jessica Alba Found the Perfect Casual Holiday Outfit
Dec 14, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Zendaya Just Nailed the Trickiest Runway Trend
Dec 13, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Emily Blunt Just Broke This Major Fashion Rule
Dec 12, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Gives Us a Glam Lesson in Winter Dressing
Dec 11, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Victoria Beckham Is the Latest Celeb to Prove Pants Are Just as Fancy as Any Dress
Dec 10, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Jennifer Lopez Shows Us a Stylish Way to Wear a Mini Dress During the Winter
Dec 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM