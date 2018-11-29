Dec 18, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
November 29, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
While visiting Leicester, Kate Middleton made an elegant statement in a gray Catherine Walker coat dress. Tights, comfortable pumps, and an Aspinal of London bag ($725; orchardmile.com) solidified her classic outfit.
-
November 29, 2018
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez completely stunned in a Max Mara one-shoulder top, ruffled skirt, and Jimmy Choo heels.
-
November 29, 2018
3. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham proved she's the perfect model for her fashion label wearing a striped blouse ($750; neimanmarcus.com) tucked into red trousers ($1,750; saks.com) and paired with a matching bag.
-
November 29, 2018
4. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett stepped out in a plunging jumpsuit, which was paired with a strappy bra for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala.
-
November 29, 2018
5. Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta Jones showed off her flawless cold-weather style in a bright blue dress, black coat, Hearts on Fire earrings, and Christian Louboutin pumps.
November 29, 20181 of 5
Kate Middleton
While visiting Leicester, Kate Middleton made an elegant statement in a gray Catherine Walker coat dress. Tights, comfortable pumps, and an Aspinal of London bag ($725; orchardmile.com) solidified her classic outfit.
Must Reads
Dec 17, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Jessica Alba Found the Perfect Casual Holiday Outfit
Dec 14, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Zendaya Just Nailed the Trickiest Runway Trend
Dec 13, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Emily Blunt Just Broke This Major Fashion Rule
Dec 12, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Gives Us a Glam Lesson in Winter Dressing
Dec 11, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Victoria Beckham Is the Latest Celeb to Prove Pants Are Just as Fancy as Any Dress
Dec 10, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Jennifer Lopez Shows Us a Stylish Way to Wear a Mini Dress During the Winter
Dec 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM