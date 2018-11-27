Dec 18, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
November 27, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
During a screening for her new movie Second Act, Jennifer Lopez made an appearance in a black and blue number, which was accessorized with Christian Louboutin heels ($845; nordstrom.com), Hermés bracelet, and Hermés bag.
-
November 27, 2018
2. Amber Heard
Amber Heard wowed in a Valentino look straight off the runway (swimming cap included) during the London premiere of Aquaman.
-
November 27, 2018
3. Regina Hall
At the 2018 Gotham Awards, Regina Hall stunned in a long-sleeve Pamela Roland gown, sheer Christian Louboutin heels ($1,195; saks.com), Effy jewelry, and a Edie Parker clutch.
-
November 27, 2018
4. Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz rocked a Michael Kors Collection gown with a sequined leaf-print design during the 2018 Gotham Awards.
-
November 27, 2018
5. Jenna Dewan
For a casual outing, Jenna Dewan paired a striped maxi dress with a denim jacket and a suede Saint Laurent bag ($1,990; saks.com).
