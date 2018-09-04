Aug 29, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
September 4, 2018
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham showed us how stylish a classic white T-shirt can be when paired with perfect leather trousers and black pumps.
September 4, 2018
2. Cate Blanchett
At the Vencie Film Festival, Cate Blanchett shut things down in a beautiful Armani Privé gown and Chopard jewels.
September 4, 2018
3. Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw stepped out in Venice wearing a retro floral-print dress with Miu Miu heels.
September 4, 2018
4. Naomi Watts
At the Venice Film Festival, Naomi Watts worked a Dolce & Gabbana look with Jimmy Choo heels.
September 4, 2018
5. Dua Lipa
At a Jaguar event, Dua Lipa shined in a sequin top ($3,995; luisaviaroma.com) and pants ($5,995; luisaviaroma.com) by Alberta Ferretti. Notice the perfectly matching boots ($1,995; luisaviaroma.com).
