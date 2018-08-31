Aug 27, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 31, 2018
1. Emma Stone
Emma Stone stepped out at the Venice Film Festival looking divine in a silvery Louis Vuitton look from the 2019 Resort Collection.
-
August 31, 2018
2. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga continued her elegant style streak in a pre-Spring 2019 Jonathan Simkhai dress and timeless Jimmy Choo Romy pumps.
-
August 31, 2018
3. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts dazzled in a Prada gown and proved less is more by finishing off her look with a dainty Tyler Ellis clutch and Crivelli jewelry.
-
August 31, 2018
4. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez showed off her workout style in a pink cropped sweatshirt and her favorite Niyama Sol print leggings.
-
August 31, 2018
5. Kaia Gerber
During the launch event for Karl Lagerfield x Kaia collection, Kaia Gerber rocked a sleek two-piece set with single-strap heels.
