Aug 24, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Look of the Day
-
August 30, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's the latest celebrity to join the blazer dress movement. The Duches of Sussex chose an above-the-knee Judith & Charles design and a classic pair of Paul Andrew pumps.
-
August 30, 2018
2. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts left us speechless in an Armani Privé gown at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.
-
August 30, 2018
3. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union looked spimply stunning in a stripped Abodi dress from the Fall 2017 collection.
-
August 30, 2018
4. Emma Stone
Emma Stone hit the Venice streets looking stylish in a look from Fendi's Resort 2019 collection.
-
August 30, 2018
5. Nicole Richie
During House of Harlow 1960 and Revolve's brunch, Nicole Richie proved she's ready for fall in a diamond-print coat ($328; revolve.com).
August 30, 20181 of 5
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's the latest celebrity to join the blazer dress movement. The Duches of Sussex chose an above-the-knee Judith & Charles design and a classic pair of Paul Andrew pumps.
Must Reads
Aug 23, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Sarah Jessica Parker Might Be the First to Try All of These Daring Fall Trends at Once
Aug 22, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Emily Ratajkowski Demos an Easy Way to Make a $125 Dress Look Cool
Aug 21, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Jennifer Lopez's After-Party Catsuit Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Aug 20, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Blake Lively Shows Us How to Pull Off the Trickiest Fall Trend
Aug 17, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Date Night Outfit Is Totally Worth Copying
Aug 16, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Jessica Biel Found the Perfect Wear-Everywhere Dress
Aug 15, 2018 @ 11:00 AM