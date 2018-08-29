Aug 24, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Look of the Day
-
August 29, 2018
1. Naomi Watts
At the Venice Film Festival, Naomi Watts reminded us that summer isn't over in an all-white Giorgio Armani suit. Those gold pumps added a stylish sparkling touch to her winning outfit.
-
August 29, 2018
2. Jennifer Garner
At the premiere of Peppermint, Jennifer Garner glammed things up in an asymmetric black gown by Narciso Rodriguez ($2,795; bergdorfgoodman.com), David Webb jewelry, and crystal-embellished Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
-
August 29, 2018
3. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland rocked a sweater-and-skirt combo from Fendi's Resort 2019 collection. Take a closer look at those fun, colorful heels by Malone Souliers ($312; matchesfashion.com).
-
August 29, 2018
4. Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson hit the red carpet in a feather-trimmed Saint Laurent mini dress ($3,570; matchesfashion.com). We love how her classic black heels allowed her lbd to remain the center of attention.
-
August 29, 2018
5. Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg showed some skin in a cutout Chromat dress and plexi Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
