Aug 22, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
August 28, 2018
1. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga stepped out in Paris looking très chic in a long-sleeve Co dress ($1,095; nordstrom.com), which was perfectly accessorized with cateye sunglasses by Kuboraum and Jimmy Choo pumps ($650; jimmychoo.com).
-
August 28, 2018
2. Naomi Watts
In Venice, Naomi Watts showed off her summer style in a twirl-worthy Giorgio Armani dress, Janessa Leone Hat ($286; shopbop.com), Irene Neuwirth earrings, a white tote, and matching sneakers.
-
August 28, 2018
3. Taylor Hill
For the launch of Victoria's Secrets new fragrance, Taylor Hill paired a leather Victoria's Secret bustier and Junya Watanabe jacket with bright, red Haider Ackermann trousers ($530; luisaviaroma.com) and Stuart Weitzman boots.
-
August 28, 2018
4. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin made her rounds in Los Angeles while wearing a Camilla and Marc jacket, a Cotton Citizen crop top ($48; shopbop.com), Céline fluid trousers, and Adidas sneakers ($80; nordstrom.com).
-
August 28, 2018
5. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian took party dressing to the next level in a purple sheer dress, which was accented with neon orange trimming. We can't forget to mention the coordinating nail polish, lipstick and those metallic Stuart Weitzman heels.
August 28, 20181 of 5
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga stepped out in Paris looking très chic in a long-sleeve Co dress ($1,095; nordstrom.com), which was perfectly accessorized with cateye sunglasses by Kuboraum and Jimmy Choo pumps ($650; jimmychoo.com).
Must Reads
Aug 21, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Jennifer Lopez's After-Party Catsuit Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Aug 20, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Blake Lively Shows Us How to Pull Off the Trickiest Fall Trend
Aug 17, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Date Night Outfit Is Totally Worth Copying
Aug 16, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Jessica Biel Found the Perfect Wear-Everywhere Dress
Aug 15, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Can't Stop Wearing This Stylish, Work-Appropriate Blouse
Aug 14, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Mandy Moore Continues to Shut Down the Red Carpet with Another Jaw-Dropping Look
Aug 13, 2018 @ 11:00 AM