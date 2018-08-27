Aug 22, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
August 27, 2018
1. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie gave a strapless summer dress new life by pairing it with a matching shawl. One of her favorite Céline bags and pointed-toe pumps finished off her summer-to-fall outfit.
-
August 27, 2018
2. Naomi Campbell
At BET's Black Girls Rock! celebration, Naomi Campbell wowed in an orange Calvin Klein by Appointment dress.
-
August 27, 2018
3. Awkwafina
Awkwafina made a stylish statement in a checkerboard dress, which was paired with coordinating boots.
-
August 27, 2018
4. Storm Reid
Storm Reid looked regal in a Monique Lhuillier gown, strappy metallic heels, and sparkling jewelry.
-
August 27, 2018
5. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara rocked a romantic ruffled dress with platform heels and a coordinating bag during a night out on the town.
