Aug 20, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
August 24, 2018
1. Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale rocked a denim overall dress by Ksubi ($240; intermix.com) with sneakers while running errands in Los Angeles.
-
August 24, 2018
2. Katie Lowes
Katie Lowes tested out the leopard trend with a long-sleeve Zara dress, white Prada pumps ($675; net-a-porter.com), and Catbird earrings.
-
August 24, 2018
3. Julia Garner
At the premiere of Ozark season 2, Julia Garner completely wowed in a crystal-embellished Miu Miu dress.
-
August 24, 2018
4. Nadine Leopold
Nadine Leopold nailed her street style look by pairing a Zeynep Arcay leather jumpsuit with Manolo Blahnik heels and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
-
August 24, 2018
5. Petra Nemcova
Petra Nemcova brightened things up by tucking a white blouse into yellow Fonnesbech pants and carrying a matching Deux Lux handbag ($105; nordstrom.com).
August 24, 20181 of 5
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale rocked a denim overall dress by Ksubi ($240; intermix.com) with sneakers while running errands in Los Angeles.
Must Reads
Aug 17, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Date Night Outfit Is Totally Worth Copying
Aug 16, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Jessica Biel Found the Perfect Wear-Everywhere Dress
Aug 15, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Can't Stop Wearing This Stylish, Work-Appropriate Blouse
Aug 14, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Mandy Moore Continues to Shut Down the Red Carpet with Another Jaw-Dropping Look
Aug 13, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Chloë Grace Moretz Shows Us How to Add a Blazer to a Going Out Look
Aug 10, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Found the Perfect Revenge Dress
Aug 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM