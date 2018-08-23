Aug 17, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 23, 2018
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
While shooting an Intimissimi campaign, Sarah Jessica Parker proved it's possible to look great wearing a pajama-inspired outfit with mixed prints and neon accents.
August 23, 2018
2. Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz made a stylish appearance at the screening of The Miseducation Of Cameron Post in a Proenza Schouler dress ($2,450; modaoperandi.com), which was layered with a turtleneck ($595; modaoperandi.com).
August 23, 2018
3. Emma Roberts
At the Little Italy premiere, Emma Roberts kept things simple and elegant in a crystal-embellished pinafore dress, which was styled with a sheer blouse and coordinating pumps.
August 23, 2018
4. Regina Hall
Regina Hall rocked a plunging Diane Von Furstenberg jumpsuit at the Support the Girls premiere.
August 23, 2018
5. Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik nailed street style dressing while wearing a silky Balenciaga blouse and belted trousers. We can't forget to mention that adorable little Les Miniatures bag.
