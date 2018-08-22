Aug 16, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Look of the Day
August 22, 2018
1. Emily Ratajkowski
While out and about in Los Angeles, Emily Ratajkowski took a silky dress by The Reformation ($125; thereformation.com) to the next level by pairing it with cool white sneakers, Garrett Leight x Clare V. sunglasses ($340; neimanmarcus.com), a Prada bag, and mini hoop earrings.
August 22, 2018
2. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton's floral dress by The Vampire's Wife deserves a round of appluase. And those Alexandre Birman Lolita heels ($625; net-a-porter.com) are equally as beautiful.
August 22, 2018
3. Evangeline Lilly
Evangeline Lilly wowed at an Ant Man event in a Georges Chakra blazer dress and Jimmy Choo heels.
August 22, 2018
4. Tyra Banks
On America's Got Talent, Tyra Banks stunned in a Marc Bouwer gown, which matched her dark lipstick perfectly.
August 22, 2018
5. Iggy Azalea
In New York City, Iggy Azalea rocked a pink-and-red set with coordinating heels.
