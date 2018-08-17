Aug 13, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 17, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez took date-night dressing to the next level in a feather-embellished Maison Valentino dress ($7,300; mytheresa.com). Those Gucci sandals ($1,250; saks.com), that spiked Fendi Peakaboo bag, and diamond Yeprem earrings were equally as glamorous.
August 17, 2018
2. Joan Smalls
During a Bacardi event, Joan Smalls rocked a jewel-toned blouse and trousers by Héros with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Nam Cho jewelry.
August 17, 2018
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Rajkowski made her rounds in New York City while wearing a ruffled mini dress with sneakers and a Prada bag.
August 17, 2018
4. Zoë Kravitz
On the way to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zoe Kravitz showed the power of an oversized blouse and a statement kitten heel.
August 17, 2018
5. Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson nailed the neon trend by pairing an electric yellow Natasha Zinko dress with strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals ($557; orchardmile.com).
