Aug 13, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 16, 2018
1. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel hit the New York City streets dressed to perfection in a Johanna Ortiz dress ($3,250; modaoperandi.com) from the Resort 2019 collection. Earrings by Graziela Gems ($1,490; grazielagems.com), Dana Rebecca Designs rings, a red Jimmy Choo clutch ($1,395; farfetch.com), and white Christian Louboutin pumps ($695; neimanmarcus.com) tied her winning outfit together.
-
August 16, 2018
2. Regina Hall
While promoting Support the Girls, Regina Hall put a stylish twist on a black-and-white combo with a sheer, ruffle blouse and belted, high-waist trousers.
-
August 16, 2018
3. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne showed us how to subtly rock the logo trend with Valentino's logo-emblazoned wrap dress. Giuseppe Zanotti beige heels and a Mulberry bag made for perfect accessories.
-
August 16, 2018
4. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin dolled up for a night out in a body-hugging mini dress by Realisation Par ($160; realisationpar.com). Zoom in on those cool sheer mules and hoop earrings.
-
August 16, 2018
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dressed up a casual outfit with a blouson-sleeve top and statement heels.
August 16, 20181 of 5
