Look of the Day
August 15, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
For the second time this month, Jennifer Lopez rocked a Gucci pussybow blouse ($1,300; net-a-porter.com). The green top was paired with Gucci stretch trousers ($1,300; mytheresa.com), sold-out Charlotte Olympia peep-toe pumps, Hermès crocodile bag, Chanel earrings, and Chanel mirrored shield sunglasses ($1,150; chanel.com).
August 15, 2018
2. Constance Wu
Constance Wu gave us a stylish lesson in mixing prints while wearing a rose Michael Kors Collection top ($1,275; neimanmarcus.com), floral, skirt, and leopard Malone Soulier heels ($453; farfetch.com). A red box bag by Building Block and Lorraine Schwartz jewels added the perfect finishing touches.
August 15, 2018
3. Rose Byrne
During the New York City premiere of Juliet, Naked, Rose Byrne stunned in a belted Christian Dior dress, black pumps, and Sara Weinstock earrings ($1,750; barneys.com).
August 15, 2018
4. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted in Los Angeles rocking a lace Simone Rocha dress ($2,550; mytheresa.com) with lace-up boots and a Chanel bag.
August 15, 2018
5. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski put a cool twist on her off-duty look with a Kith x Coca-Cola crop top. White Fila sneakers ($70; nordstrom.com), gold jewelry, a Paco Rabanne bag ($1,890; neimanmarcus.com), and cat-eye sunglasses rounded out her casual outfit.
