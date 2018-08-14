Aug 8, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 14, 2018
1. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore made heads turn in a leather mini Isabel Marant dress during a This Is Us panel discussion. Her stylist Christina Ehrlich completed her winning outfit with Salvatore Ferragamo heels and dangling earrings.
-
August 14, 2018
2. Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge took a stroll in New York City while wearing a floral Shop Doen dress ($198; shopdoen.com). Get into that summery straw bag by Carolina Santo Dominogo ($1,050; shopbop.com) and those pom-pom sandals.
-
August 14, 2018
3. Chrissy Metz
Wile promoting This Is Us, Chrissy Metz rocked a fun bird print dress by Eloquii ($81; eloquii.com) with coordinating lace-up flats.
-
August 14, 2018
4. Lana Condor
Lana Condor gave a white turtleneck a cool upgrade with a black sleeveless vest and matching shorts. We can't forget to mention those cool white boots.
-
August 14, 2018
5. Georgia Fowler
Georgia Fowler stepped out in a gorgeous Realisation Par skirt ($180; realisationpar.com), which was perfectly paired with Altuzarra combat boots, a sleeveless turtleneck, and a quilted Chanel bag ($5,300; shopbop.com).
