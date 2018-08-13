Aug 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 13, 2018
1. Chloë Grace Moretz
At the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Chloë Grace Moretz showed us how playful a Louis Vuitton blazer can be by pairing it with a mini dress and black sandals.
-
August 13, 2018
2. Emily Ratajkowski
During the Unicef Summer Gala presented by Luisaviaroma, Emily Ratajkowski stunned in an Oscar de la Renta gown, 5.13-carat Chopard earrings, and satin Christian Louboutin heels ($945; nordstrom.com).
-
August 13, 2018
3. Storm Reid
Storm Reid struck a pose in an animal print Coach dress, which was perfectly paired with western Coach boots and large hoop earrings.
-
August 13, 2018
4. Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale made a colorful statement in a beautiful Mary Katrantzou dress. An Edie Parker clutch and Jimmy Choo sandals topped off her red-carpet look.
-
August 13, 2018
5. Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine Petsch hit the carpet in a Giambattista Valli lace crop top and coordinating floral trousers ($642; net-a-porter.com).
August 13, 20181 of 5
Chloë Grace Moretz
At the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Chloë Grace Moretz showed us how playful a Louis Vuitton blazer can be by pairing it with a mini dress and black sandals.
Must Reads
Aug 6, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Meghan Markle's Wearing These Comfortable Heels on Repeat This Summer
Aug 3, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Jennifer Lopez's $65 Sunglasses Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Aug 2, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Jessica Simpson Steps Out in Your Favorite Summer Trends
Aug 1, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Skipped Wearing Pants for Her Latest Street Style Look
Jul 31, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Kim Kardashian Breaks a Record For the Most Trends in One Outfit
Jul 30, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Amal Clooney Shows Us The Unexpected Item to Wear Under Short Dresses
Jul 27, 2018 @ 10:45 AM