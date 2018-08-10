Aug 6, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 10, 2018
1. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her little sister's birthday in a halter La Perla dress. The party-ready design was paired with simple black Stuart Weitzman heels and large gold hoops.
August 10, 2018
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's latest street style look included a cropped blazer ($277; farfetch.com) and palazzo trousers ($198;farfetch.com) by Sea. White By Far's Anelia sandals, a crossbody bag, and dark sunglasses completed her outfit.
August 10, 2018
3. Chloe Bridges
At the Insatiable premiere, Chloe Bridges added a cool twist to a Leilou dress by pairing it with white Vans ($60; zappos.com).
August 10, 2018
4. Debby Ryan
Debby Ryan wowed in a Paule Ka midi dress, which was styled with sparkly Tamara Mellon heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
August 10, 2018
5. Freida Pinto
For the Love Sonia premiere, Freida Pinto stepped out in a gorgeous red Elie Saab dress. Her shoes, clutch, and lipstick also matched the one-shoulder design.
