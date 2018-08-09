Aug 3, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez showed off her summer style in a lace Dolce & Gabbana dress, oversized sunglasses, a Chanel bag, and comfortable wedges.
-
August 9, 2018
2. Jessica Alba
On the way to Nylon's Beauty Innovator Awards, Jessica Alba stepped out in a blush Dior dress. Her accessories — a heart-shaped bag and platform heels — pulled the look together.
-
August 9, 2018
3. Laura Harrier
At the premiere of BlacKkKlansman, Laura Harrier wowed in a carwash hem Loewe dress and matching sandals.
-
August 9, 2018
4. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland stunned in an all-white look, which was elevated with metallic boots and sparkling jewelry.
-
August 9, 2018
5. Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev hit the NYC streets in a puff-sleeve denim jumpsuit by Ulla Johnson. White pumps, a red bag, and cat-eye sunglasses solidified her winning outfit.
August 9, 20181 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez showed off her summer style in a lace Dolce & Gabbana dress, oversized sunglasses, a Chanel bag, and comfortable wedges.
Must Reads
Aug 2, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Jessica Simpson Steps Out in Your Favorite Summer Trends
Aug 1, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Skipped Wearing Pants for Her Latest Street Style Look
Jul 31, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Kim Kardashian Breaks a Record For the Most Trends in One Outfit
Jul 30, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Amal Clooney Shows Us The Unexpected Item to Wear Under Short Dresses
Jul 27, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Dua Lipa Wore a Super-Hero Worthy Outfit on TV Last Night
Jul 26, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Julia Roberts and Meghan Markle Are Obsessed With These Figure-Flattering Jeans
Jul 25, 2018 @ 11:45 AM