Aug 2, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
August 8, 2018
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively supported hubby Ryan Reynolds at an Aviation Gin event while wearing an off-the-shoulder dress by Cushnie et Ochs (notice the halterneck detail). She went with mismatched earrings and white sandals to complete her look.
-
August 8, 2018
2. Yara Shahidi
During the Crazy Rich Asians premiere, Yara Shahidi stunned in a red Prada dress and gorgeous Off-White x Jimmy Choo heels ($543; thewebster.us).
-
August 8, 2018
3. Constance Wu
Also at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere, Constance Wu shut things down in a Ralph and Russo gown, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and Sophia Webster heels.
-
August 8, 2018
4. Katherine McNamara
Katherine McNamara rocked a green Frame suit with classic black pumps at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere.
-
August 8, 2018
5. Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver made heads turn while wearing a Maison Cleo skirt set, Tabitha Simmons pumps ($745; net-a-porter.com), and a Pop & Suki gingham bag.
