Aug 1, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
August 7, 2018
1. Beyoncé
Stars are loving blazer dresses this summer. Even Beyoncé rocked one during an outing in NYC with a pink Off-White bag ($368; monniefreres.com), beige pumps, and cat-eye sunglasses. We can't forget to mention those cool slinky earrings by Y/Project ($260; farfetch.com).
-
August 7, 2018
2. Debby Ryan
Debby Ryan added a touch of coolness to a floral Giamba dress with slouchy red boots.
-
August 7, 2018
3. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon rocked a butterfly lace dress by Monique Lhuillier, which was perfectly paired with Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
August 7, 2018
4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
During the premiere of The Meg, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley rocked a plunging Stella McCartney dress with lots of gold bracelets, David Webb earrings, and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
August 7, 2018
5. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin balanced a floral ruched dress by Amen with white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers ($40; bloomingdales.com).
