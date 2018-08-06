Aug 2, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
August 6, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
We've seen Meghan Markle wear her match-everything Aquazzura heels ($750; nordstrom.com) three times this summer. And she brought them out again on her birthday pairing them with a Club Monaco dress, Philip Treacy hat, and a Kayu clutch ($235; bloomingdales.com).
-
August 6, 2018
2. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens stepped out looking chic in a yellow dress decked out with a scribble heart print. A Fendi bucket bag ($1,790; fendi.com) and pointed heels added the perfect finishing touches.
-
August 6, 2018
3. Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev gave one of the summer's biggest trends a try (polka-dots) wearing a black and white Valentino gown ($5,400; mytheresa.com).
-
August 6, 2018
4. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon showed off her casual style by tucking a plaid shirt into frayed hem jeans. Wedge sandals, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tan tote solidified her winning outfit.
-
August 6, 2018
5. Jordyn Woods
During a screening for HBO's Insecure, Jordyn Woods rocked a silky romper and added a cool finishing touch with white sneakers.
