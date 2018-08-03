Aug 6, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 3, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez turned a Gucci pussy-bow blouse ($1,600; net-a-porter.com) into a turtleneck by tying the bow at the back of her neck. White trousers, a Chanel belt, Hermès bracelet, and ombré Quay aviators ($65; nordstrom.com) solidified her winning outfit.
August 3, 2018
2. Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts stepped out in a cool graphic T-shirt, which was tucked into leather J. Brand pants and styled with a blazer and sandals.
August 3, 2018
3. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid broke up an all-black look with a red halter top and a leopard belt. We can't forget to mention the red anklet.
August 3, 2018
4. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens wowed in a ruffled top and a fringe, polka-dot Jacquemus skirt ($567; shopbop.com).
August 3, 2018
5. Amber Heard
Amber Heard stepped out wearing an effortlessly chic look, including a knit crop top, a sheer paneled skirt, and pointed-toe flats.
