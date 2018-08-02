Aug 1, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
August 2, 2018
1. Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson had fun mixing colors and prints, pairing a floral dress with a purple blazer, python bag, and suede over-the-knee boots.
-
August 2, 2018
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski turned a simple tank dress into fashun with cool chunky sneakers and a shoulder bag.
-
August 2, 2018
3. Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe rocked a menswear-inspired look with her go-to chunky platform heels.
-
August 2, 2018
4. Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan made a pretty summer statement in a floral crop top, striped skirt, and white sandals.
-
August 2, 2018
5. Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz stepped out in a peek-a-boo black Simone Rocha dress, which was styled with sky-high stilettos.
