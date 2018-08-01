Aug 2, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Look of the Day
August 1, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
Who needs pants when your Versace boots look like jeans? That's the vibe we received from Jennifer Lopez's outfit, which also included a Poiret shirt ($950; modaoperandi.com), Hermès bag, Chanel shield sunglasses, and gold hoops.
August 1, 2018
2. Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis rocked a menswear-inspired look, which included a Victoria Beckham blouse ($815; saks.com) and trousers ($950; bergdorfgoodman.com).
August 1, 2018
3. Amy Adams
Amy Adams made a chic statement in a floral Gabriela Hearst dress, Jimmy Choo's Hesper sandal, Sophie Ratner earrings ($1,100; orchardmile.com), oversized shades, and a Carolina Santo Domingo bucket bag ($890; net-a-porter.com).
August 1, 2018
4. Kristen Bell
At the Like Father premiere, Kristen Bell wowed in a leather August Getty gown and carried a chic Tyler Ellis clutch for some of her photos.
August 1, 2018
5. Chloë Grace Moretz
At The Miseducation of Cameron Post premiere, Chloë Grace Moretz rocked a rustic suit with metallic shoes.
