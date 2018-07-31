Aug 2, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
July 31, 2018
1. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian took crop tops to the next level with an asymmetric design. Never one to shy away from a fashion trend, she also tried velvet leggings and clear pumps on hot summer day in Los Angeles.
-
July 31, 2018
2. Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz stepped out in NYC wearing a rhinestone embellished blazer. Notice those chic structured shoulders and oversized pockets.
-
July 31, 2018
3. Hayley Atwell
At the Christopher Robin premiere, Hayley Atwell rocked a pleated J. Mendel gown with a sparkly clutch.
-
July 31, 2018
4. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union stunned in a light yellow Sally Lapointe outfit, which was anchored with metallic heels.
-
July 31, 2018
5. Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis kept things cool in a double-denim outfit by Mother Denim, which was styled with a stripe blouse and fresh white sneakers.
