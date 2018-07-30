Aug 3, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 30, 2018
1. Amal Clooney
Forget the slips and seamless underwear. Amal Clooney added a modest touch to her Monse mini dress by layering it over a pair of bright, yellow shorts. A silver clutch added a touch of sparkle to her fun look.
-
July 30, 2018
2. Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis went with a sleek and modern look for a New York City screening of The Spy Who Dumped Me, wearing Johanna Ortiz linen top and bottoms, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Stephen Webster jewels.
-
July 30, 2018
3. Kendall Jenner
At the first annual 'If Only' Texas Hold'em Charity Poker Tournament, Kendall Jenner took the pajama-dressing trend to the next level with a Petar Petrov polka-dot top ($432; net-a-porter.com) and trousers ($510; net-a-porter.com).
-
July 30, 2018
4. Alison Brie
Alison Brie turned a pretty Isa Arfen floral dress into a cool fashion statement by styling it with a white T-Shirt and chunky platform heels.
-
July 30, 2018
5. Kourtney Kardashian
At the new Sugar Factory in Atlantic City, Kourtney Kardashian rocked a fuchsia Marina Moscone blazer as a dress with PVC Manolo Blahnik heels ($745; nordstrom.com).
