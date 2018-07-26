Aug 3, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 26, 2018
1. Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts posed in a pair of Mother's Stunner Ankle Fray jeans ($196; nordstrom.com), a pretty pink blouse, and beige pumps.
-
July 26, 2018
2. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle rocked a denim Carolina Herrera dress with a J.Crew clutch ($71; jcrew.com) and her favorite Aquazzura heels, which are still available in red and black.
-
July 26, 2018
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski stunned in silky separates as she walked through the 29 Rooms installation in Chicago.
-
July 26, 2018
4. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland also attended the 29 Rooms event, but she wowed in a ruffled floral set.
-
July 26, 2018
5. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo tackled the rain in a Fendi sweater, I am Gia shorts, and red over-the-knee boots by Giuseppe Zanotti.
