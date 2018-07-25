Aug 2, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Look of the Day
July 25, 2018
1. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore completely stunned in a twirl-worthy Missoni dress and matching green Jimmy Choo heels.
July 25, 2018
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba rocked a safari-inspired look, which included a khaki jumpsuit by Sea ($485; shopbop.com), red Aquatalia mules, purple sunglasses, a white bag by The Row ($990; barneys.com), and gold hoops.
July 25, 2018
3. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo sparkled in a Retrofête dress ($690; fwrd.com), silver heels, a metallic clutch, and silver hoop earrings.
July 25, 2018
4. Lottie Moss
Lottie Moss put together a chic airport look with a green polka dot dress and white Reebok sneakers ($75; urbanoutfitters.com).
July 25, 2018
5. Ashley Simpson
Ashley Simpson made a pretty statement while wearing a Rachel Comey dress in our favorite summer print: gingham. Red heels and a Chanel bag anchored her look.
