Aug 2, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
July 24, 2018
1. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian took a pair of casual blue jeans to the next level with a long-sleeve bralette top, skinny sunglasses, and Alexander Wang heels ($595; net-a-porter.com).
-
July 24, 2018
2. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling hit the streets of London in a chic gingham jumpsuit, and she completed her look with green sandals, a white, bag, and red sunnies.
-
July 24, 2018
3. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett chose a Greta Constantine purple wrap dress and coordinating heels for a NYC outing.
-
July 24, 2018
4. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld went with an Oscar de la Renta shirtdress and white pumps at a Post-it event.
-
July 24, 2018
5. Lauren Cohan
Lauren Cohan stepped out to film with Jimmy Kimmel in a cutout, long-sleeve dress and black pumps.
