Aug 3, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 23, 2018
1. Olivia Palermo
For the Mr. Porter, Volcan De Mi Tierra, and Moby's party in the Hamptons, Olivia Palermo mixed a sleeveless sweater into a summer outfit with help from a tulle skirt, Alexandre Birman heels, a beige blazer, and gold jewelry.
-
July 23, 2018
2. Kate Upton
During the The Maxim Hot 100 Experience, Kate Upton wowed in a sequin Temperley London look and strappy high heels.
-
July 23, 2018
3. Amandla Stenberg
Over the weekend, Amandla Stenberg rocked a Bonnie Young dress with pointed-toe mules by Pierre Hardy at a Comic-Con event.
-
July 23, 2018
4. Madelaine Petsch
Over at EW’s 2018 Comic-Con Bash, Madeleine Petsch made heads turn in a chic Monique Lhuillier dress.
-
July 23, 2018
5. Hailee Steinfeld
And Hailee Steinfeld went with an embellished Prada suit and finished off her look with metallic heels.
